Hilary Duff says new music's coming soon: It's 'like the inner workings of my brain'

Hilary Duff fans who've been waiting a decade for new music won't have to wait too much longer.

Speaking to Variety, the singer and actress says, "I have been hard at work in the studio. ... [My fans] are going to hear something so soon, like in the blink of an eye."

The new music will be Hilary's first since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. She tells Variety, "I always knew I was going to return to music. I needed to feel safe and I needed to have the right people in my corner and be absolutely 100% ready. Honestly, I needed to have 10 years of life under my belt. I needed a lot to say."

"This album feels like the inner workings of my brain and I really am so excited to connect with people again on that level, that very forward-facing level," she adds.

When she announced in September that she'd signed a new record deal, Hilary also revealed that she was filming a docuseries about making her new music. As for what else she might do — like a tour — Hilary said, "All of the things are happening. I can’t give up too much information or everyone’s gonna kill me but ... everything’s in motion. It’s exciting.”

