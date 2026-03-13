matimix // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2026 women's basketball recruits from Georgia

The college basketball recruiting class of 2026 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant centers. Top programs like UConn, Baylor, and South Carolina battled for commitments from the nation's best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 women's basketball recruits from Georgia and nationwide using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 12, 2026.

Highest-rated Georgia recruits

#7. Kaleigh Heywood (SG)

- National rank: #109 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #26

- College: not committed

- High school: Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA)

#6. Ellison Steinhauer (PG)

- National rank: #106 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: not committed

- High school: Pickens County (Jasper, GA)

#5. Cam Golston (PG)

- National rank: #92 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: not committed

- High school: St. Francis (Alpharetta, GA)

#4. Lydia Ledford (SG)

- National rank: #88 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #20

- College: Chattanooga

- High school: Buford (Buford, GA)

#3. Gabby Minus (PF)

- National rank: #47 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, GA)

#2. Bella Ragone (SF)

- National rank: #26 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Mill Creek (Hoschton, GA)

#1. Kate Harpring (PG)

- National rank: #2 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Marist School (Atlanta, GA)

Highest-rated national recruits

#10. Jacy Abii (PF)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Frisco Liberty (Frisco, TX)

#9. Addison Bjorn (SF)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas

- High school: Park Hill South (Riverside, MO)

#8. Bri Crittendon (PF)

- Position rank: #3

- College: Texas

- High school: Riverdale Ridge (Thornton, CO)

#7. Trinity Jones (SG)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Clemson

- High school: Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)

#6. McKenna Woliczko (PF)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Iowa

- High school: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA)

#5. Oliviyah Edwards (PF)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Elite Sports Academy (Tacoma, WA)

#4. Olivia Vukosa (C)

- Position rank: #1

- College: UConn

- High school: Christ the King (Middle Village, NY)

#3. Jerzy Robinson (SG)

- Position rank: #1

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

#2. Kate Harpring (PG)

- Position rank: #1

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Marist School (Atlanta, GA)

#1. Saniyah Hall (SF)

- Position rank: #1

- College: USC

- High school: SPIRE Academy (Geneva, OH)