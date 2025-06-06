Stacker ranked the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in North Port, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Earning top dollar typically requires more education than an undergraduate degree can provide. Doctors, lawyers, and professors need extra years of focused study for their chosen fields, but they're not alone. Graduate degrees in fields like business, teaching, and public health build specialized knowledge that can fast-track a career—and one's salary.

Many hiring managers view a master's degree as the equivalent of two years of work experience, giving graduate degree holders a leg up. In 2024, master's degree holders earned a weekly median of $1,840, a 19% premium over undergraduate degree holders. Doctorates earned $2,278, and professional degree holders earned $2,363.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Rome that require a graduate degree in Rome. This includes doctorates, master's degrees, and professional degrees. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Job security is another benefit. The unemployment rate for a master's degree holder is 2.2%, compared to 2.5% for undergraduate degree holders. Doctorates and professional degree holders' unemployment rate is close to 1%.

Employers believe a graduate degree showcases an employee's drive and commitment, but that comes at a price. Between 2000 and 2020, median annual tuition and fees for graduate degree programs increased by 233%. Unsurprisingly, median student debt has also increased, rising 47% to $50,000.

Depending on the career field, some prospective students may find it difficult to justify the expense. Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce found that full-time workers in STEM fields earned $128,000 annually, almost twice as much as their degreed counterparts in humanities and the arts. A graduate degree in humanities also only brought a 10% earnings premium over someone with a bachelor's degree.

#20. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

- Median annual wage: $57,170

- Median hourly wage: $27.49

- Total employment: 90 people (2.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

- Median annual wage: $60,800

- Median hourly wage: $29.23

- Total employment: 70 people (1.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $61,080

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 50 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Librarians and media collections specialists

- Median annual wage: $62,270

- Median hourly wage: $29.94

- Total employment: 40 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Postsecondary teachers, all other

- Median annual wage: $64,270

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: Not available

#15. Business teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $65,080

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 50 people (1.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Healthcare social workers

- Median annual wage: $66,460

- Median hourly wage: $31.95

- Total employment: 110 people (2.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Instructional coordinators

- Median annual wage: $73,740

- Median hourly wage: $35.45

- Total employment: 60 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Education administrators, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $76,030

- Median hourly wage: $36.56

- Total employment: 40 people (1.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $80,020

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 40 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Speech-language pathologists

- Median annual wage: $82,520

- Median hourly wage: $39.68

- Total employment: 50 people (1.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Occupational therapists

- Median annual wage: $84,340

- Median hourly wage: $40.55

- Total employment: 100 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

- Median annual wage: $98,100

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 70 people (1.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Physician assistants

- Median annual wage: $102,320

- Median hourly wage: $49.19

- Total employment: 70 people (1.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Physical therapists

- Median annual wage: $105,070

- Median hourly wage: $50.52

- Total employment: 120 people (2.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Nurse practitioners

- Median annual wage: $105,500

- Median hourly wage: $50.72

- Total employment: 110 people (2.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $107,180

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: Not available

#3. Pharmacists

- Median annual wage: $137,240

- Median hourly wage: $65.98

- Total employment: 130 people (2.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Family medicine physicians (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 100 people (2.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Physicians, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: At least $239,200

- Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

- Total employment: 50 people (1.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 363 metros.