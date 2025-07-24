Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest-earning counties in Georgia.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Whitfield County

- Median household income: $64,262

- Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.7%

#49. Long County

- Median household income: $64,747

- Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#48. Haralson County

- Median household income: $65,016

- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.1%

#47. Habersham County

- Median household income: $65,622

- Households earning over $100k: 29.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#46. Union County

- Median household income: $65,697

- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.5%

#45. Murray County

- Median household income: $67,880

- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.9%

#44. Jones County

- Median household income: $68,259

- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.5%

#43. Peach County

- Median household income: $68,365

- Households earning over $100k: 33.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.2%

#42. Lamar County

- Median household income: $68,457

- Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.3%

#41. Glynn County

- Median household income: $68,546

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.7%

#40. Banks County

- Median household income: $68,830

- Households earning over $100k: 32.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 20.2%

#39. Chatham County

- Median household income: $69,575

- Households earning over $100k: 33.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.9%

#38. White County

- Median household income: $69,747

- Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.3%

#37. Oglethorpe County

- Median household income: $69,784

- Households earning over $100k: 31.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.6%

#36. Carroll County

- Median household income: $72,327

- Households earning over $100k: 33.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.4%

#35. Rockdale County

- Median household income: $72,349

- Households earning over $100k: 33.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.9%

#34. Lumpkin County

- Median household income: $72,388

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.3%

#33. Camden County

- Median household income: $72,399

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.7%

#32. Catoosa County

- Median household income: $72,425

- Households earning over $100k: 34.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.2%

#31. Gilmer County

- Median household income: $72,542

- Households earning over $100k: 30.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.9%

#30. Newton County

- Median household income: $73,732

- Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.0%

#29. Pickens County

- Median household income: $75,293

- Households earning over $100k: 37.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#28. Hall County

- Median household income: $77,430

- Households earning over $100k: 38.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.5%

#27. Barrow County

- Median household income: $77,477

- Households earning over $100k: 34.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.1%

#26. DeKalb County

- Median household income: $77,683

- Households earning over $100k: 39.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.3%

#25. Bartow County

- Median household income: $79,431

- Households earning over $100k: 37.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.6%

#24. Houston County

- Median household income: $80,743

- Households earning over $100k: 37.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.7%

#23. Douglas County

- Median household income: $80,764

- Households earning over $100k: 36.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.9%

#22. Henry County

- Median household income: $81,612

- Households earning over $100k: 38.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.6%

#21. Walton County

- Median household income: $82,381

- Households earning over $100k: 40.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.2%

#20. Monroe County

- Median household income: $82,863

- Households earning over $100k: 42.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.6%

#19. Pike County

- Median household income: $84,184

- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#18. Greene County

- Median household income: $84,530

- Households earning over $100k: 41.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.3%

#17. Gwinnett County

- Median household income: $84,823

- Households earning over $100k: 42.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.5%

#16. Jackson County

- Median household income: $85,012

- Households earning over $100k: 41.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.3%

#15. Effingham County

- Median household income: $85,465

- Households earning over $100k: 41.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.1%

#14. Morgan County

- Median household income: $85,692

- Households earning over $100k: 40.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.4%

#13. Lee County

- Median household income: $88,024

- Households earning over $100k: 43.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.9%

#12. Dawson County

- Median household income: $88,986

- Households earning over $100k: 44.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.3%

#11. Harris County

- Median household income: $89,184

- Households earning over $100k: 44.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.4%

#10. Fulton County

- Median household income: $91,490

- Households earning over $100k: 45.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.0%

#9. Coweta County

- Median household income: $94,142

- Households earning over $100k: 46.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.0%

#8. Bryan County

- Median household income: $94,234

- Households earning over $100k: 47.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.8%

#7. Paulding County

- Median household income: $94,557

- Households earning over $100k: 47.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 7.9%

#6. Columbia County

- Median household income: $96,122

- Households earning over $100k: 48.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.4%

#5. Cobb County

- Median household income: $98,712

- Households earning over $100k: 49.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.2%

#4. Cherokee County

- Median household income: $105,442

- Households earning over $100k: 53.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.4%

#3. Fayette County

- Median household income: $108,986

- Households earning over $100k: 54.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 7.9%

#2. Oconee County

- Median household income: $115,925

- Households earning over $100k: 57.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.0%

#1. Forsyth County

- Median household income: $138,000

- Households earning over $100k: 66.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 5.7%