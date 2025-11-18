Hey, Atlanta musicians — you could share the stage with Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims is throwing his 12th annual hometown benefit in Atlanta in December — and if you happen to be a musician from that city, you could share the stage with him.

The benefit is called The Nightmare Before Kegsmas and takes place Dec. 11 at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy. Teddy is headlining, and all proceeds will go to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

"We have always kept this event local to Atlanta from local Atlanta artists and bands," Teddy writes on Instagram. "We are doing something a bit different this time around and looking for some new local talent to come and open up the evening!"

"Submit yourself and/or band now! We will choose one band/artist to perform the show with us!" he writes. "Can’t wait to hear all the amazing talent coming out of our beautiful city!"

"We're gonna have a helluva night," Teddy promises in an Instagram video.

You have until Nov. 26 to submit your music at the link in Teddy's Instagram bio.

Meanwhile, if you want to buy tickets for the event, a presale starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET; the general sale starts Friday at 9 a.m. ET.

