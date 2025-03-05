Hear a snippet of Lady Gaga's new song 'Garden of Eden' in new ESPN ad

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem is out on Friday but you can hear a snippet of one of the new songs now.

"Garden of Eden" has been introduced as the "anthem for the 2025 season" by ESPN and ESPNF1, which stands for "Formula 1." It soundtracks a promo hyping coverage of the international motorsport, whose season begins March 15 in Australia.

The song is an upbeat dance track, with Gaga exhorting listeners to "go get your friends and meet me on the floor." "You out of candy/ I can get you more/ DJ hit the lights," she sings. "I'll t-t-take you to the Garden of Eden/ Poisoned apple take a bite."

Gaga has also posted a snippet of her interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, in which she reveals that another song on the album, "Blade of Grass," was inspired by a conversation she had with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, about how she would like him to propose to her one day.

"We were in our backyard, and I just said, 'Take a blade of grass and wrap it around my finger,' and then I wrote 'Blade of Grass' 'cause I remember the way his face looked," she shared. The whole interview drops Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.