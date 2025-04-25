As he launches another U.S. tour, Alex Warren thinks "it's really cool what we've been able to build"

Alex Warren may have started out as an influencer, but now he's a global pop star, thanks in part to his hit "Ordinary." Alex, who launched the North American leg of his Cheaper Than Therapy tour April 24 in Dallas, TX, doesn't see any division between fans who come to see him because they know him as a social media star, and fans who come to see him because they like his music.

Last year, Alex told ABC Audio about his concerts, "I think that's synonymous now. Like, I think before, it definitely was, like, a mix. And it seems to be that all these shows, like, it's all the same. Like if you're a fan of my social media, you're a fan of my music 'cause all of my social media is music."

"And I think if you're a fan of my wife" -- fellow influencer Kouvr Annon -- "it's the same thing," he notes. "Because my wife just inherently is a part of my music. So it's all the same community. It's all the same thing."

"It's really cool, what we've been able to build and what I've been able to see," he added. "I make music that seems to resonate with a lot of people and people love the personal aspects of it all too, which I think is really rare..."

"Ordinary" just became Alex's first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, inspired by his wife, has topped the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart for five weeks and counting. Earlier this month, he did a secret show at Coachella with Ed Sheeran.

