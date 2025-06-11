Hayley Williams reacts to Billie Eilish's latest live Paramore cover

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish covered the Paramore song "The Only Exception" live during her show in Paris on Tuesday, which drew a reaction from Hayley Williams.

In an Instagram Story alongside footage of the performance, Williams writes, "@billieeilish I love you sweet baby b - yall did this so beautifully."

"The Only Exception," which appears on the 2009 Paramore album Brand New Eyes, is not the first track from Williams and company Eilish has performed live. During Eilish's headlining set at Coachella 2022, she brought out Williams for a rendition of "Misery Business," ending the song's four-year hiatus from the live stage. Then in 2023, Eilish joined Paramore to play "All I Wanted" live, which she had previously said was her favorite song by the band.

Eilish is currently touring Europe in support of her 2024 album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. She'll launch a U.S. tour in October.

