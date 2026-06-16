'Hay' there! Listen to Joe Jonas' new mobile game theme song

Joe Jonas' latest solo song will take you down on the farm.

"The Cozy Anthem" was created especially for the mobile farming game Hay Day and is now playing across every farm in the game. It's based on the game's theme tune, which Joe has turned into a full-fledged song. The unveiling of the song marks the start of a two-week virtual music festival in the game, which Joe will headline.

Players will also be able to create their own versions of the song and download decorations inspired by the song, including an in-game jukebox.

"With everything I've got going on, it's not always easy to find a moment to disconnect. Hay Day has become one of those little escapes where I can relax, have fun, and recharge," Joe says in a statement. "There's something strangely satisfying about checking on your farm before checking your emails."

But Joe isn't the only Jonas Brother doing something solo. Nick Jonas will perform on the upcoming special Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash, which airs live July 4 on ABC and multiple streaming channels. Other performers on the special include Boyz II Men, Lauren Daigle, The All-American Rejects, NE-YO, and country stars Reba McEntire and Tim McGraw.

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