Harry Styles takes a break from tour to present award to musical hero

Harry Styles attends The 71st Ivor Novello Awards 2026 on May 21, 2026 in London, England. (Vianney Le Caer/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ivors)

Harry Styles has said that seeing Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Radiohead perform in Berlin in 2025 inspired him to tour again — so it's only right that he'd take a quick break from his tour to present the band's frontman with an award.

The Ivors, also known as the Ivor Novello Awards, are the U.K.'s most prestigious songwriting awards. Harry, whose Together, Together tour is underway in Amsterdam, appeared in London Thursday at The Ivors awards ceremony to present Radiohead's Thom Yorke with The Ivors' highest honor, the Fellowship of the Academy prize.

Harry noted in his speech that he was born after Radiohead's debut album came out, so he discovered their music years after the fact. He also claimed that he lost his virginity while Radiohead's song "Talk Show Host" was playing, and called Thom his hero.

"I cannot overstate how his work has influenced my belief in the purpose of the arts in our world today," Harry said of Thom. "And I cannot overstate how much his work continues to influence me." He said that without the 1997 Radiohead song "Exit Music (For a Film)," "there would be no 'Watermelon Sugar.'"

"Imagine that: a world without that song," he cracked.

The late George Michael was also honored with the Fellowship of the Academy, which was accepted on his behalf by his Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley. Calvin Harris was honored with the Icon Award, and Lola Young's hit "Messy" was named the most-performed work.

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