Harry Styles shows some leg to tease new single and video

Harry Styles has got legs and he knows how to use them.

They're featured prominently in a teaser for his new single and video "Dance No More," which is coming out on Thursday. In the brief clip, we see a pair of bare legs — which seemingly belong to Harry — in high-top sneakers and short shorts, walk out onto what looks like a gym floor. Then we cut to a shot of Harry wearing a hoodie and, um, licking a microphone.

"Dance No More," from Harry's album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., was inspired by his friend Chloe, who's a DJ. The way he explained it was, one night Chloe was dancing with Harry and their other friends at a club, and someone said, "Oh, it's so nice to have you down [on the floor] with us." To which Chloe replied, "I know! DJs don't dance anymore."

"Dance No More" will be the third video Harry has made for a song from the album, after "Aperture" and "American Girls." It drops Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

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