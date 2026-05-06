Harry Styles shows some leg to tease new single and video

Harry Styles, 'Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally' (Columbia Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

Harry Styles has got legs and he knows how to use them.

They're featured prominently in a teaser for his new single and video "Dance No More," which is coming out on Thursday. In the brief clip, we see a pair of bare legs — which seemingly belong to Harry — in high-top sneakers and short shorts, walk out onto what looks like a gym floor. Then we cut to a shot of Harry wearing a hoodie and, um, licking a microphone.

"Dance No More," from Harry's album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., was inspired by his friend Chloe, who's a DJ. The way he explained it was, one night Chloe was dancing with Harry and their other friends at a club, and someone said, "Oh, it's so nice to have you down [on the floor] with us." To which Chloe replied, "I know! DJs don't dance anymore."

"Dance No More" will be the third video Harry has made for a song from the album, after "Aperture" and "American Girls." It drops Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

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