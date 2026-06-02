Harry Styles sets the scene for 'Golden' proposal at Amsterdam concert

Imagine your partner proposing to you — while Harry Styles serenades you both with a love song he just dedicated to you.

That's what happened to Natália Machado, after she and her boyfriend, Lucas Bajerski, happened to bump into Harry on the street in Amsterdam in May. As People reports, the couple was in town to see Harry perform on his Together, Together tour, and Lucas mentioned that he planned to propose at the concert.

At the show the next night Harry dedicated his song "Golden" to the couple, saying, "Lucas and Natália, this one's for you." Lucas got down on one knee and gave Natália a note that read, "You're So Golden. Casa Comigo?" That means "marry me" in Portuguese.

Lucas tells People, "As soon as I heard that the song was dedicated for us, I did it... and cried."

Harry then told the crowd that the two had just gotten engaged, and related the story about how they met on the street the previous day. You can see video of the proposal, and of Harry telling the story, on the couple's Instagram pages.

"It's ... crazy that he represented the situation really well at the show, because it was how it happened, with every detail," Lucas tells People, adding that Harry "creates an atmosphere of treating people with kindness. ... It was one unforgettable night."

Lucas wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @harrystyles for making this night even more special, thank you for helping me and dedicating an entire song to us! I hope you know that the invitation to be a groomsman is still open!"

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