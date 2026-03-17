Harry Styles scores two top 10 hits as album sells a million copies worldwide

Harry Styles' new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. isn't just a hit in the U.S. and his native U.K.

The album debuted at #1 in 18 other countries -- from Switzerland and Belgium to Portugal and New Zealand -- and in many of them, it's the biggest-selling album of the year so far. According to his record label, the album has sold over one million copies to date.

As previously reported, the album topped the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 430,000 units, becoming his fourth album -- his entire solo output -- to enter the chart in the top spot.

Meanwhile, Harry's new single "American Girls" has debuted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album's first single, "Aperture," which had fallen to #29, has jumped back up to #9. That gives Harry two simultaneous top-10 hits; "American Girls" is Harry's ninth top 10 overall. On the Billboard Global 200, "American Girls" is #1.

Harry's Together, Together tour kicks off in May in Amsterdam.

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