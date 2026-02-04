Harry Styles announces one-night-only album release show in England

Harry Styles has expanded his upcoming Together, Together tour by one date.

On March 6, he'll do a one-night-only performance at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. He's a minority shareholder in the venue, which he also helped to design. The show takes place the same day Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. arrives, and it's advertised as featuring "a special performance of the album."

According to an Instagram post, "Ticket requests begin Friday. More details to follow."

As previously reported, Harry's Together, Together tour will feature him performing for multiple nights in Amsterdam, London, New York, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney and São Paulo.

In other Harry Styles news, his single "Aperture" has debuted at #1 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, after racking up 18.2 million streams since its release. As previously reported, "Aperture" also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

