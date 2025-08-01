Halsey celebrating 10th anniversary of 'Badlands' with new vinyls

Halsey is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Badlands.

The singer will be releasing three new vinyls – Badlands Decade Edition, Badlands: Live from Webster Hall and Badlands: Anthology – on Aug. 29 to commemorate the milestone.

The Decade Edition vinyl is reimagined and rearranged by Halsey and features "Gasoline" and "Hurricane" for the first time. The three-LP anthology vinyl will feature orchestral versions, never-before-heard demos, official remixes and rarities. And the Live from Webster Hall vinyl marks the first time the 2020 live album is being released physically, as a two-LP set on color vinyl.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Halsey says in a statement. “So much has happened in the last decade, but BADLANDS remains the most exciting musical journey of my life. I have so many unbelievable things planned for this month to celebrate the album that changed my life and introduced me to the fans I’ll love forever. This is just the beginning.”

Badlands was released on Aug. 28, 2015, and became one of the only albums to have every song RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum.

