Halsey cancels Wednesday show in Maine: 'My voice is just gone'

Halsey was scheduled to perform Wednesday night in Bangor, Maine, but she's now scrapped the show due to vocal issues.

She wrote on Instagram, "I woke up this morning and my voice was just ..gone. I saw my doctor and they said singing tonight could cause injury if I don't let my vocal cords rest. So — we have to cancel tonight's show in Bangor. I'm devastated."

Halsey added that not being able to sing is the only thing that would keep her "off of a stage," noting, "I would try to push through anything else, but this is one situation I can't."

She shared that her doctors have told her that "with time to rest," she should be able to continue the tour. But, she explains, "Canceling tonight is the only way to make sure that happens."

Fans will be able to get refunds for the Bangor show. "Thank you for always giving me grace when I need it," she signed off. "I love you all so much."

Halsey's currently on her For My Last Trick tour, in support of her most recent album, The Great Impersonator.

