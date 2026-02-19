Hailey Bieber reveals son Jack is already singing dad Justin's hit 'Baby'

Is Justin Bieber's son following in his footsteps? Maybe, baby.

While appearing on the latest episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, revealed that their 1-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, listens to his dad's music and has kind of been singing it lately.

"He's been saying 'baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, oh' literally in the last two days," Hailey shared. Like his dad, Hailey added that Jack's also really into sports.

"He talks a lot about basketball. He says 'basketball' all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today and he was like, 'basketball?'" In addition, she noted that "He's running. He's kicking a soccer ball. He's throwing the soccer ball. ... [H]e's into all of it."

Hailey also shared that she recently cut Jack's hair, and he now "honestly looks identical" to "Dada."

As for whether she and Justin plan to expand their family, she told Jake, "I'm taking it one kid at a time. I definitely do want one more. ... Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three. I don't know."

