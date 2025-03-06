Hackers accused of stealing, reselling Taylor Swift concert tickets

Getting tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was so tough that even Taylor described it as going through "several bear attacks." But now comes word that two accused hackers were literally stealing tickets from some fans who were lucky enough to have secured them.

Two people are accused of scheming to steal over $600,000 worth of Eras Tour tickets, as well as tickets to other high-profile music events like Ed Sheeran and Adele concerts. According to the Queens district attorney, Tyrone Rose and Shamar Simmons were arrested and charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and computer tampering.

Between the summer of 2022 and 2023, the pair allegedly exploited a loophole through an offshore vendor for the ticket resale website StubHub, which allowed them to intercept already-sold ticket URLs, then resell them.

The two are expected to appear in court for arraignment on Friday. They could face sentences of three to 15 years if they're convicted.

ABC News contributor and former FBI Special Agent Brad Garrett told Good Morning America, "You can imagine how frustrating it would be to get there and realize that you don't have a ticket anymore."

"There's always going to be people attempting to hack into systems," he added. "And so companies need to acquire the most professional, aggressive cyber security companies they can find."

