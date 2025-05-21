Gracie Abrams, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo sign 'I'm for Planned Parenthood' New York Times ad

By Andrea Dresdale

Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams are among the more than 250 celebrities who've signed their names to an ad in Wednesday's New York Times supporting Planned Parenthood.

The "I'm for Planned Parenthood" ad reads, "Because I'm for freedom. ... Because I'm for health care. ... Because I'm for you and me — not the government — deciding what care we need and where we can go to get it."

The ad also notes that 1 in 4 people in the U.S. have been to a Planned Parenthood health care center for everything from cancer screenings and wellness exams to STI testing and birth control.

Other musicians who've signed the ad include Meghan Trainor, Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks and Cyndi Lauper. Celebrities taking part include Pedro Pascal, Scarlett Johansson, Natasha Lyonne, Christina Ricci, Lily Collins, Gloria Steinem, Ellen Pompeo, Jimmy Kimmel and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

What prompted the ad is the fact that the Trump administration has frozen Title X funds for Planned Parenthood and organizations like it while investigating compliance with its DEI orders.

You can visit WeArePlannedParenthoodAction.org to sign your name to a petition with a similar message.

