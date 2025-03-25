Gracie Abrams, Doja Cat, Doechii headlining Outside Lands festival

Gracie Abrams, Doechii and Doja Cat are among the headliners for the 2025 edition of the Outside Lands festival, taking place Aug. 8-10 in San Francisco.

Hozier and Tyler, The Creator are also headlining, as are Anderson .Paak, Glass Animals and Lady Gaga collaborator Gesaffelstein. The bill includes almost monday, Mark Ambor, Rebecca Black, Ludacris, FINNEAS and many more.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SFOutsideLands.com.

