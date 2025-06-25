Good Charlotte returns with new song, 'Rejects,' off new album, 'Motel Du Cap'

Good Charlotte is back with an album inspired by lifestyles of the rich and famous — not their song, but the real thing.

The group's first album in seven years is called Motel Du Cap and was sparked by a 2023 private gig they played at the Hotel Du Cap, an iconic luxury hotel on the French Riviera, for a friend's wedding.

"It was this wild, once-in-a-lifetime vibe," the band's Joel Madden recalls. "We were just there to celebrate, no pressure, and it reminded us why we started this — pure, unfiltered connection." The album is described as Good Charlotte's "most personal record to date."

"Music gave us a way out, a place to belong and a way to find out who we really were. What we could be. And we did," Good Charlotte says. "Now we are happy to share the songs that tell the story of our lives now, looking back at the past, standing in the present, and always moving forward."

The first single is called "Rejects" and is available now, along with a video. Motel Du Cap is due out Aug. 8. That same day, Good Charlotte will perform on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

Good Charlotte's hits include "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," "The Anthem," "Girls & Boys," "I Just Wanna Live" and "Dance Floor Anthem (I Don't Want to Be in Love)." If you're not a fan of their music, you probably know band leaders Joel and Benji Madden as the husbands of, respectively, Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz.

