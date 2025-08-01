Goo Goo Dolls set release of 'Summer Anthem' EP

Goo Goo Dolls are currently out on their Summer Anthem tour, and now they have some new music to go with it.

The band will release an EP called Summer Anthem on Aug. 22. The seven-track EP includes the previously released track "Nothing Lasts Forever," as well as a new track and lyric video that just dropped, "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)." According to a press release, it "reflects on the fading nature of life and the quiet clarity of letting go."

Frontman John Rzeznik says in a statement that the track is "a song about accepting the inevitability of mortality and how life is constantly in flux."

Other songs on the project include "Ocean," "Slightly Broken," "Misery," "Such a Mystery" and "Run All Night."

The Summer Anthem tour, which also features Dashboard Confessional, is set to wrap up Sept. 12 in Camdenton, Missouri.

