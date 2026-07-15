Goo Goo Dolls release music video for 'Ocean'

Goo Goo Dolls are drowning in emotion in the new video for their song "Ocean."

The black-and-white visual for the track, off their Summer Anthem EP, features shots of the band performing the song intercut with images of a woman underwater.

The band has also announced the release of the 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of their 2006 album, Let Love In. The 21-track album will feature the original track list, as well as 10 "Live and Intimate" recordings from a session captured at Capitol Studios.

Let Love In (20th Anniversary Edition) will be released July 24. The same day, Goo Goo Dolls kick off their U.S. tour with Neon Trees.

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