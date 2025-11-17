Goo Goo Dolls announce 2026 Las Vegas shows

Goo Goo Dolls are heading to Las Vegas in 2026.

The band is set to play a five-night limited run at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas next spring. They’ll hit the stage May 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with presales running throughout the week.

As previously reported, the band will do a hometown benefit show at Buffalo's Town Ballroom Thursday to raise money for FeedMore WNY, which provides food and skills training to residents of Western New York. Then the "Iris" hitmakers will ring in 2026 with a New Year's Eve show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

