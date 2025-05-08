Gigi Perez on the 'subconscious' influences of 2000s pop on 'Sailor Song'

Gigi Perez's hit "Sailor Song" reached the top three on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Chart and now it's climbing several of the publication's pop charts. So what is it about "Sailor Song," which is sort of a folky, acoustic tune, that makes it sound at home next a song by Sabrina Carpenter and a song by, say, Linkin Park? Gigi says it's all about her upbringing.

"I think it's just based on what I grew up listening to," she tells ABC Audio. "I grew listening to a lot of 2000s pop. It's, like, always been my biggest category. Every year when I get the recap of what I've been listening to, 2000s pop is always the largest genre."

"But I always grew up listening to alternative and rock, and there's just so many different influences," she notes.

However, Gigi says that her pop-loving background seesm to come out in her music, even when she's not trying.

"I think there's like this through line of pop sentiments in the songwriting," she explains. "I have to imagine it's — in 'Sailor Song' itself — the pop sentiment and structure that I guess, subconsciously, happen."

Gigi's debut album, At the Beach, In Every Life, is out now. She's currently out on a headlining tour, but will also open for Hozier on several dates in July, August and September.

