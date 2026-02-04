Get a sneak preview of Backstreet Boys' new T-Mobile ad

Backstreet Boys are seen filming a T-Mobile commercial in Times Square on Jan. 24, 2026 in New York City. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Tell me why ... it's America's best network. That's what Backstreet Boys sing in their new Super Bowl T-Mobile ad, which ABC's Good Morning America aired a preview of Wednesday morning.

In the clip, the group, wearing white and pink, surprise customers who are shopping for a phone plan in New York's Times Square. "They couldn't believe the Backstreet Boys were actually performing in the middle of a T-Mobile store," Nick Carter told GMA's Will Reeve.

"So that was great, and it's just been a collaborative effort between, I feel like, with these producers, the directors and everybody. It's been a really great experience."

Of course, the group's ongoing popularity is what allowed them to book the ad in the first place.

"We're grateful, very blessed, and that's a testament to our music, our fans, and hard work, perseverance, and keep going," Kevin Richardson told GMA.

Howie Dorough added, "Us still having the drive to want to do this -- we're like a family. We've been in this family here longer than our own marriages. Things just keep getting better and better."

Amid their wildly popular Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, AJ McLean said the group is "always trying to set new goals and achieve those goals."

Nick added, "When we get up on that stage at Sphere, and we see these people coming, wearing the same outfits, enjoying the nostalgia -- those are all moments for us to remind us why we do what we do, and why we continue to love it, and that's what keeps us together."

