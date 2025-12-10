Get an exclusive first look at premiere episode of Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' docuseries

What was Taylor Swift's goal in putting together the Eras Tour? "Every single night, we're going to do everything in our power to blow your mind."

That's what Taylor says in a special first look at the series premiere of her upcoming The End of an Era docuseries. The teaser aired Wednesday exclusively on ABC's Good Morning America.

"We have done something that no one has ever done," Taylor says in the teaser.

"Executing a tour of this size is mind-boggling. How do we do this?" Taylor's mom Andrea Swift continues.

Taylor then calls the Eras tour "the biggest challenge that any of us have ever done."

We then see scenes of Taylor rehearsing The Tortured Poets Department segment of the concert, which she added a little more than a year after the tour launched. She says in a voiceover, "We had to be all hands on deck to put in a new era into the show."

Kam Saunders, one of Taylor's dancers notes, "This feels like my Super Bowl."

"Bringing out special guests is something I really enjoy," Taylor says, as we see her rehearsing with Ed Sheeran and welcoming Florence Welch to the stage.

The first two episodes of The End of an Era, which goes behind the scenes of Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024, will begin streaming Dec. 12 on Disney+, a day before her 36th birthday. Two more episodes will be released every week until the six-episode series is completed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.