Get acquainted with 'The Life of a Showgirl' at the Taylor Swift Education Center in Nashville

Taylor Swift Education Center Display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

You can know the life of a showgirl, babe — if you visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Taylor Swift Education Center.

The center currently features an ongoing display of Taylor Swift artifacts, recently updated with new items, including pieces from Taylor's latest era, The Life of a Showgirl. Among the exhibit are the custom-made, crystal-and-rhinestone studded dress, mint green faux-fur coat and rhinestone-embellished heels Taylor wore in "The Fate of Ophelia" music video.

There is also a painted antique toy piano used as a prop in the video, along with the custom-made feathered headpiece covered in multicolored Swarovski crystals that she wore in the "showgirl" sequence. That headpiece was originally designed by the legendary Bob Mackie for the Las Vegas revue Jubilee!, which ran from 1981 to 2016.

Also on display are some non-Showgirl items, such as the Taylor 12-string guitar she played during the acoustic set of her Fearless Tour and a poster from her first-ever headlining stadium show back in 2010. Additional items on continued view include the cap and gown she wore when receiving her honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University in 2022.

The Taylor Swift Education Center opened in 2013 and was made possible thanks to a generous donation from Taylor herself. It includes classrooms, youth art installations, interactive galleries, recording experiences and learning labs.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.