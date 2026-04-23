Get $30 tickets for Kesha, 5SOS, Goo Goo Dolls & more with Live Nation's Summer of Live promo

Live Nation is once again giving fans a way to enjoy live music this summer without breaking the bank.

The concert promoter is set to launch what they're calling the Summer of Live, offering $30 all-in concert tickets to over 4,000 shows.

The promotion includes tickets for artists like Kesha, The Pussycat Dolls, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pitbull, Ne-Yo and Akon, Goo Goo Dolls, Train, The Fray, Shinedown, New Kids on the Block, "Weird Al" Yankovic and more.

The promotion runs from April 29 to May 5 at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive. After picking a show, there will be the option for tickets labeled "Summer of Live Promotion," to add to your cart.

There’s also an option for early access for Live Nation All Access members starting Thursday, April 23, and T-Mobile members starting Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

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