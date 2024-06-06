G-Eazy announces 'Freak Show' album and world tour

G-Eazy has announced a new album and a new tour. The album, Freak Show, is his first full-length release in three years. It's out June 21, but you can listen to one of the tracks, "Anxiety," now.

As the title suggests, the song is about mental health, and in it, he has a conversation with the voice in his head, which tears him down by saying things like, "With every drink and every line/ You’ve been falling off and you’re way out your prime." And he responds, "Some days I’m high/ Throw my pain away/ Just to get by/ It’s easier that way."

To go with the album, G-Eazy will kick off his Freak Show world tour Oct. 24 in Berkley, California. Presale tickets are available starting June 12 at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting June 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For information on presales and tickets, visit G-Eazy's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.