MarketWise reports that emotions like fear and FOMO significantly impact retail investors' decision-making, leading to emotional trades and average losses of $1,606.

FOMO vs. fear: The emotional tug-of-war driving retail decisions

Retail investors love to believe they're calm, calculated, and immune to hype. But when markets swing and social feeds light up, emotions often take over. In 2026, that pull is hard to escape. Interest-rate uncertainty, sharp swings in artificial intelligence and chip stocks, and a constant churn of trading talk on social media keep emotions close to the surface. MarketWise surveyed 1,002 U.S. retail investors to examine how fear, fear of missing out (FOMO), AI tools, and social media are affecting modern trading behavior, and how much those decisions are costing investors in real dollars.

Why This Matters Now

AI headlines can move investors even when the news is good. When Nvidia, the chipmaker at the center of the AI boom, reported record earnings in May 2026, it beat Wall Street's revenue and profit estimates and raised its outlook. Investors sold anyway, sending the stock lower for the fourth straight quarter after a strong report. Many had piled in ahead of the report on AI hype, then pulled back the moment the news landed.

Sentiment can swing just as fast in the other direction. Goldman Sachs Research saw its U.S. investor sentiment gauge flip from negative in late March to positive by late April, a mood shift from fear to optimism in a matter of weeks. Goldman tied the rebound to a market rally, easing geopolitical worries, and rising corporate confidence, with AI spending alone projected to drive about 40% of S&P 500 earnings growth this year.

That is the backdrop for this survey. When prices move fast and headlines pile up, emotion is hard to separate from strategy, and the cost of reacting can be steep.

Key Takeaways

64% of retail investors describe themselves as rational and 20% as emotional investors, yet 48% overall made a FOMO purchase in the past 12 months.

42% of retail investors admit they lost money due to emotional trading decisions in the past 12 months, averaging $1,606 in losses.

40% of retail investors have consulted an AI tool during a FOMO or fear-driven moment. Among them, 34% followed the AI's advice and made money, while 12% did so and lost money.

25% of retail investors have panic-sold investments during a geopolitical event such as a war, election, or major breaking news, only to watch the market recover within weeks.

Emotions and AI Tools Impacting Investor Decisions

Fear, hype, and uncertainty are pushing investors to make choices they may not have planned to make. Many are also turning to AI for reassurance, guidance, or a second opinion in high-stress moments.

Infographic revealing data on emotions and AI tools impacting investor decisions. (Stacker/Stacker)

MarketWise

Only 20% of retail investors describe themselves as emotional investors, yet 31% admit they trade emotionally at least some of the time, and 48% made a FOMO-driven purchase in the past 12 months by buying an asset hitting all-time highs.

42% of investors say they lost money to emotional trading decisions in the past 12 months, losing an average of $1,606.

58% of investors have used an AI tool for investment decisions. Emotional investors (75%) are more likely than rational investors (54%) to have done so.

40% of investors have consulted an AI tool during a FOMO or fear-driven moment, and among them, 34% followed the AI's advice and made money. Another 12% acted on the AI advice and lost money.

Generational Investor Findings

Gen Z is the most emotional generation of investors , with 26% self-identifying as such. Fewer millennials (19%), Gen X (19%), and baby boomers (13%) say the same.

, with 26% self-identifying as such. Fewer millennials (19%), Gen X (19%), and baby boomers (13%) say the same. Have traded emotionally: Gen Z (41%), millennials (30%), Gen X (30%), and baby boomers (23%)

Gen Z (41%), millennials (30%), Gen X (30%), and baby boomers (23%) Made a FOMO purchase in the past 12 months: Gen Z (63%), millennials (51%), Gen X (41%), and baby boomers (20%)

Gen Z (63%), millennials (51%), Gen X (41%), and baby boomers (20%) Used AI for investment decisions: Gen Z (64%), millennials (60%), Gen X (57%), and baby boomers (41%)

Emotional vs. Rational Investor Behaviors

The differences between emotional and rational investors show up quickly in their trading habits and media consumption. From Reddit to financial advisors, the sources investors trust often influence how they respond when markets move fast.

Infographic revealing data on emotional vs. rational investor behaviors. (Stacker/Stacker)

MarketWise

No matter how far their overall portfolios dropped, 43% of investors say they would never sell their investments. The remaining investors surveyed would sell at these drops:

5% drop: 3% of investors

10% drop: 16% of investors

20% drop: 17% of investors

More than 20% drop: 21% of investors

52% of retail investors have followed a financial influencer. Among them, 34% lost money, and 18% made money. 30% of investors have placed a buy or sell trade within 24 hours of seeing related content on social media.

Top sources self-identified emotional investors use to inform their buy or sell decisions:

Reddit: 42%

Financial news outlets: 40%

YouTube: 38%

Investment app research/built-in tools: 38%

Top sources rational investors use to inform their buy or sell decisions:

Financial news outlets: 46%

Investment app research/built-in tools: 44%

Reddit: 36%

Who investors trust most when making investment decisions:

Certified financial advisors: 66%

Traditional financial news media: 47%

AI tools: 28%

Financial influencers on social media: 13%

Methodology

MarketWise surveyed 1,002 U.S. retail investors about their emotional trading habits, the dollar amounts they have lost from emotional trades, the information sources they rely on, and how AI tools factor into their investment decisions. Respondents represented a mix of experience levels, portfolio sizes, and generations. The generational breakdown was 52% millennials, 26% Gen X, 14% Gen Z, and 8% baby boomers. Data was collected in May 2026.

This story was produced by MarketWise and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.