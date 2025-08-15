The flip phone renaissance: 9 retro phones that Gen Z is obsessed with in 2025

In an era of screen fatigue and notification overload, Gen Z is quietly rebelling, favoring analog devices over smartphones.

Google searches for "dumbphones" rose by 89% from 2018 to 2021, according to SEMrush, signaling a revival in interest for basic phones. Meanwhile, from 2021 to 2024, brick phone purchases among 18 to 24-year-olds surged 148 %, while smartphone use in the same age group dropped by 12%.

In this article, Spokeo takes a look at nine throwback phones that Gen Z can't get enough of in 2025. Our devices say a lot about who we are. And for Gen Z, what they're saying is surprising: Opting out of smartphones is the new flex.

1. BlackBerry Classic Q20 – The Keyboard Queen

Why it matters: Brings back tactile typing and the beloved BBM messaging platform.

Brings back tactile typing and the beloved BBM messaging platform. TikTok footprint: Over 125,000 posts tagged "#blackberry"

Over 125,000 posts tagged "#blackberry" Market: eBay, Facebook Marketplace ($40 to $200).

eBay, Facebook Marketplace ($40 to $200). Legacy: BlackBerry once commanded over 50 % of the U.S. smartphone market.

2. Motorola Razr V3 – The Ultra-Thin Icon

Why it matters: Sleek aluminium design, Y2K flair.

Sleek aluminium design, Y2K flair. TikTok moment: Amber Giesen's Razr unboxing at a Y2K party went viral.

Amber Giesen's Razr unboxing at a Y2K party went viral. Market: Poshmark, eBay ($20 to $50).

Poshmark, eBay ($20 to $50). Legacy: Sold over 3 million units.

3. Nokia 3310 – The Indestructible Legend

Why it matters: Legendary battery life, Snake game, all-around durability.

Legendary battery life, Snake game, all-around durability. Sales: HMD Global's relaunch saw market share double after 2023.

HMD Global's relaunch saw market share double after 2023. Market: Walmart ($50 to $60 new; vintage $20 to $40).

Walmart ($50 to $60 new; vintage $20 to $40). Legacy: Originally sold 126 million units.

4. T-Mobile Sidekick – The Socialite’s Choice

Why it matters: Swivel screen and QWERTY keyboard defined early 2000s social messaging.

Swivel screen and QWERTY keyboard defined early 2000s social messaging. Pop culture: Iconic with Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian.

Iconic with Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian. Market: eBay, collector platforms ($50 to $300).

eBay, collector platforms ($50 to $300). Legacy: Redefined messaging in its era.

5. TCL Flip 3 – The Modern Minimalist

Why it matters: Dual screens, ~17-day standby, priced under $100.

Dual screens, ~17-day standby, priced under $100. Trend: Called "team flip phone" by Camila Cabello.

Called "team flip phone" by Camila Cabello. Market: Walmart, Verizon, Amazon ($20 to $99).

Walmart, Verizon, Amazon ($20 to $99). Why it works: Represents a 2025-ready digital detox phone.

6. Palm Pilot Professional – The Productivity Pioneer

Why it matters: Early PDA with stylus-based Graffiti input.

Early PDA with stylus-based Graffiti input. Legacy: Owned 74% of market share in 2000

Owned 74% of market share in 2000 Market: eBay, vintage collectors ($30 to $100).

eBay, vintage collectors ($30 to $100). History: Originally sold for $399 in 1997.

7. Samsung Galaxy Folder 2 – The Android Flip Hybrid

Why it matters: The Modern Android OS in a flip form factor.

The Modern Android OS in a flip form factor. Specs: 3.8″ screen, Android 6.0, 2 GB RAM, 1950 mAh battery.

3.8″ screen, Android 6.0, 2 GB RAM, 1950 mAh battery. Market: International retailers, eBay ($260 to $525).

International retailers, eBay ($260 to $525). Why it resonates: Combines retro design with modern tech.

8. Motorola DynaTAC 8000X – The OG Brick

Why it matters: The first handheld mobile phone (1983), 2.5 pounds of pure tech nostalgia.

The first handheld mobile phone (1983), 2.5 pounds of pure tech nostalgia. TikTok appeal: Featured in Gen Z vintage-tech video collections.

Featured in Gen Z vintage-tech video collections. Market: Auctions, collector circles ($500 to $2,000+).

Auctions, collector circles ($500 to $2,000+). Legacy: Father of all mobile phones.

9. Hello Kitty Flip Phone – The Kawaii Champion

Why it matters: Combines Y2K aesthetics with cute, customizable design.

Combines Y2K aesthetics with cute, customizable design. TikTok buzz: Popular in "burner phone haul" and Y2K-core content.

Popular in "burner phone haul" and Y2K-core content. Market: AliExpress, Etsy, kawaii boutiques ($20 to $60).

AliExpress, Etsy, kawaii boutiques ($20 to $60). Cultural fit: Merges soft visuals with minimalist tech.

The Analog Future

These phones aren't just throwbacks, they signify a movement. Nearly half of U.S. teens report being online "almost constantly". The massive rise in dumbphone interest — a jump of 89 % in search volume — reflects an intentional shift toward simplicity. Studies link excessive screen exposure to anxiety, depressed mood, and fragmented attention. In that light, choosing analog is a radical act of self-care and identity curation.

Our device choices define our digital footprints — and Gen Z's decision to unplug is shaping how they want to be seen: mindful, independent, and in control. But ditching smartphones isn't without trade-offs — going analog can mean losing access to practical tools like navigation, mobile banking, or web-based services like reverse phone lookup to help identify unfamiliar numbers and avoid potential scams.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.