Five charged in the death of Liam Payne appear in court

The five people charged in the death of late One Direction singer Liam Payne are appearing in court in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, the Argentinian Prosecutor's Office tells ABC News.

Two of the five people charged were placed in police custody at the end of December 2024. Among them was Liam's friend Roger Nores, an American-Argentinian citizen who is accused of abandonment causing death after he left Liam alone in his hotel in Argentina.

Liam, 31, died in October after falling from the balcony of his hotel; toxicology reports revealed he had a number of substances in his system.

Another person charged is a waiter who provided Payne with drugs and consumed them with Payne. According to the lawyers of the five charged, they are all innocent and will try to get the charges dropped.

Nores tells Rolling Stone in a new story about the investigation into Liam's death that he has never used drugs and when they hung out, they participated in "sober activities" like bowling. But despite their closeness, Nores says he shouldn't be blamed for his death.

"I was his friend," Nores says. "I wasn't a doctor, I wasn't a psychiatrist, I wasn't his legal guardian. I never had any control of that. I wasn't his manager; I wasn't his father. You can only do so much."

You can read more details about Liam's behavior on the day he died in the Rolling Stone story.

