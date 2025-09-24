Fine Young Cannibals’ 40th anniversary being celebrated with new career-spanning compilation

English pop group Fine Young Cannibals is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, and the milestone is being marked with a brand-new career-spanning compilation.

FYC40 is described as a "definitive anthology" of the group, made up of Roland Gift, Andy Cox and David Steele. It will be released Nov. 21, featuring plenty of the band's classic hits, including "She Drives Me Crazy" and "Good Thing," which both hit #1 in the U.S., as well as their debut single, "Johnny Come Home."

In addition to 12-track single vinyl and CD editions, FYC40 will be released as an expanded two-LP set with 24 tracks, including six exclusive remixes, and as a two-CD set that features the expanded album, plus a complete disc of remixes.

One of the remixes included on the two-CD release is for their cover of the Buzzcocks' "Ever Fallen In Love" by DJ Q, which is now available via digital outlets.

And for the Fine Young Cannibals devotees, there's also a four-CD/DVD set that includes the band's 1985 self-titled debut album; 1989's sophomore release The Raw and The Cooked; discs with new, rare and unreleased remixes; and a DVD with promo videos, their 1989 Live at the Paramount concert and BBC classic performances.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.