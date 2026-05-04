Find out which 'Girls Trip' duet partner made Zara Larsson think, 'I'm a star'

Zara Larsson's new album, Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, features over a dozen female collaborators, from PinkPantheress and Madison Beer to Tyla and Swedish pop legend Robyn. But one particular artist she landed for the project is the one who finally convinced her that yes, she had finally arrived.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Zara says Shakira was the "craziest name" for her to get on the project. "It was just kind of insane to me that she was like, 'I want to do it,'" Zara says.

"We talk all the time. She sent me like five-minute voice notes every day. She is so collaborative and amazing, so kind, so nice," she says. "Honestly, I can't believe it. Every time I listen to that song, I feel like, 'OK, I'm a star. I'm a star.'"

The song Shakira and Zara sang together is "Eurosummer," and in an Instagram post, Shakira said they'd also made a video for the track.

But as big as the Shakira moment was for Zara, she says singing with Robyn, best known for her anthem "Dancing on My Own," was "history for me."

"This is probably the biggest thing that I've ever done in my very long career," she tells Zane. "It's the soundtrack to my teenage years, and to who I am as an artist and as a person. She is a Swedish legend."

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