'Fifth Jonas Brother' Alex Warren joins Jonas Brothers onstage in Knoxville

Last year, Alex Warren teamed up with Joe Jonas for a new version of "Burning Down," his first song ever to crack the Billboard Hot 100. And on Tuesday night, he got to sing the song live with Joe — and Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas — as he joined the Jonas Brothers onstage at their show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Of course, Alex also performed his #1 hit "Ordinary" — you can see footage of the performance, featuring Alex wearing an "I (Heart) Jonas" shirt — on Instagram. Alex and "Ordinary" are expected to be mentioned in the major categories when Grammy nominations are announced on Friday.

On his Instagram Story, Alex posted a photo of himself in a Santa Claus suit with Joe sitting on his lap, while Joe, Nick and Kevin play video games. He captioned it, "I've been lying to you ... my parents aren't dead I'm secretly the 5th Jonas Brother."

In case you're not aware, both of Alex's parents have, in fact, passed away, and many of his songs are inspired by that. However, he constantly jokes about it and named his 2026 European tour Little Orphan Alex Live.

Also at the JoBros show, they debuted their new song "Coming Home This Christmas," from their upcoming Disney+ and Hulu holiday film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

