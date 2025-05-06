Fake AI-generated Katy Perry Met Gala photo strikes again

Last year, an AI-generated photo of Katy Perry attending the Met Gala was so convincing that Katy's own mother texted her to compliment her on her outfit. Well, it's happened again -- but this time, Katy was ready for it.

Katy posted the fake image, which shows her wearing something that's a cross between a pinstriped suit jacket and a futuristic black vinyl dress, on Instagram. She also posted a text from her mom in which she informed Katy that someone had sent her the fake picture.

"Couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL)," Katy captioned the photo. "P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all."

Katy also included screenshots of some fans who were tricked, and some who knew better. "I hate that I love Katy Perry's outfit," wrote one. Another wrote, "one thing about me is i will fall for AI katy perry at the met every time." Another posted, "Whoever does Katy Perry's AI met gala fits eats every time."

And one noted, "If i had a nickel for every time an ai katy perry met gala look went viral i would have two, which isn't a lot but it's weird that it happened twice."

