At Elton John's Oscar party, Chappell Roan performs hits, sings 'Pink Pony Club' with Elton

Chappell Roan spent her Oscar night just steps away from the famous gay bar that inspired her hit "Pink Pony Club," performing that song with Elton John.

Chappell was booked to perform at Elton's annual Oscar Viewing Party, which raises funds for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. The event took place in West Hollywood Park, which is located about two minutes from The Abbey, the club in question. According to Billboard, she and Elton performed "Pink Pony Club" together, with the rock legend dancing and singing to the chorus while wearing a sparkly pink cowboy hat Chappell put on his head.

“I would just like to say thank you, Elton, for believing in ‘Pink Pony Club’ ... and I’m so grateful that you would have me here,” Chappell told the crowd. She added to Elton, "You have sacrificed so much for the queer community, and you made it so I could be the artist I could be.”

Elton and Chappell also performed his classic song "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" together, and Chappell sang his signature hit, "Your Song," dedicating it to her parents, who introduced her to Elton's music.

But mostly, Chappell sang her own songs, including "HOT TO GO!," "Good Luck, Babe!" "Red Wine Supernova," "My Kink Is Karma," "Femininomenon" and "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl."

