Ed Sheeran makes 'Sunday Times' Rich List, drops long-awaited collab, co-writes World Cup anthem

Ed Sheeran is currently out on his LOOP tour, but while he's entertaining fans in person, he's also raking in the bucks and dropping new material.

Ed is included on the annual Sunday Times Rich List, which is put out by the U.K.'s paper of record, The Times, and ranks the richest people in the U.K. On the paper's list of the "40 richest people under 40 in the U.K.," Ed ranks #14, with an estimated fortune of more than $547 million. That's up from last year, when he was "only" worth around $494 million. However, when he's ranked against the entire list, which features everyone of every age, he's #306 out of 350.

Meanwhile, Ed has finally released "Repeat It," a song he and DJ/producer Martin Garrix have been working on intermittently for 12 years. The song was teased with a billboard campaign in the Dominican Republic, where Ed performed May 9. The billboards read, "hi ed, can we please release our song? xx marty."

Finally, Ed co-wrote "Dai Dai," the new official 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem, performed by Shakira and Burna Boy, which is now available. Shakira is donating her royalties from the song to Global Citizen's Education Fund, which provides access to education for kids in underserved communities. No word on whether Ed is also donating his royalties.

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