Ed Sheeran joins cast of 'Celebrity Substitute' season 2

Ed Sheeran often visits schools to speak to kids about music education and songwriting, and now you'll be able to see him do it on YouTube.

Ed is one of the "teachers" on the second season of the digital series Celebrity Substitute, which features celebrities surprising kids at public schools and attempting to teach them what they're famous for. Season 1 included Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh teaching acting, Billie Eilish teaching songwriting and Kenan Thompson teaching improv comedy.

Other "teachers" this year include Reneé Rapp, Gigi Hadid and Malala Yousafzai. The first episode drops Sept. 10, with Rapp in the classroom. The show is executive produced by the songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who brought you the music for Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and many other TV shows and films.

In other Ed Sheeran news, he's continuing his PLAY album rollout with a series of "more intimate" shows in Europe and the U.K. Well, they're "intimate" in that they're not stadium shows, which is what he's been doing lately. He's also set a truly intimate show at New York City's Irving Plaza on Sept. 24, and you can apply to win tickets for that now.

