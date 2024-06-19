Ed Sheeran is the most played artist in the U.K. for the seventh time

The U.K. can't get enough of Ed Sheeran.

The hitmaker is the U.K.'s most-played artist of the year for the seventh time in nine years, according to a chart compiled by the music licensing company PPL.

“Thank you for naming me the most played artist for last year. Thank you to my team, not just for me, but for all the other artists you work with – I’m happy that you get this recognition,” Ed said.

Coming up just after Ed is his good friend and collaborator Taylor Swift, who is up from the 10th slot to place #2 for 2023. She matches her previous high place on the list from 2015 as she carries out the U.K. leg of The Eras Tour, which comes to London on Friday.

Filling out the rest of the top five are Dua Lipa at #3, Calvin Harris in spot #4 and David Guetta at #5.

