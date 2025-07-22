Ed Sheeran announces new tour for 2026: 'New stage, new tricks'

Ed Sheeran is still out on his current tour, but he's already making plans for 2026.

Ed announced on Instagram that he's doing a new tour next year called the LOOP tour. He writes, "New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can't wait to be back."

Tickets for the dates, which wrap up March 3 in Adelaide, go on sale July 29.

Ed didn't mention when or if he'll bring the new tour to North America, but since he'll have a new album to support, it seems possible. Plus, earlier this year, he told a fan on his private Instagram account that Australia and New Zealand dates would come first, followed by Latin America and then the U.S.

Ed's new album PLAY, which has produced the singles "Azizam" and "Sapphire," arrives Sept. 12. His Mathematics Tour, which has been going since 2022, will finally wrap up in September in Germany.

