Duran Duran reunites with Nile Rodgers in the studio

ABC/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

Looks like Duran Duran may have some new music brewing, and they've recruited a long-time friend to help them.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a photo on Instagram of them with Chic's Nile Rodgers, writing, "Working with our good friend Nile at Abbey Road Studios this weekend. Stay tuned."

Nile also posted about the reunion, writing, "Duran Duran making new music w/ me yesterday was as fun as the first time."

Duran Duran and Rodgers have a long history together. The Chic star remixed their #1 single "The Reflex" and produced the #2 single "The Wild Boys." Rodgers also co-produced several of Duran Duran's albums, including 1986's Notorious and 2004's Astronaut. He last worked with them on their 2015 album, Paper Gods.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!