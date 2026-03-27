Duran Duran to headline BST Hyde Park in London

Roger Taylor, John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran perform at the I-Days Festival at Ippodromo Snai San Siro on June 20, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Duran Duran has announced a huge London gig.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to headline BST Hyde Park on July 5. This will be the second time Duran Duran has headlined BST Hyde Park in almost five years.

Scissor Sisters will join the band as special guests on the bill, with a full lineup to be announced at a later date.

Following an American Express presale on Friday, a BST presale will begin Monday at 10 a.m local time. Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public April 1 at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found at bst-hydepark.com.

Next up for Duran Duran, they'll headline the BeachLife festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 1. They'll then head to Las Vegas for a residency at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, beginning May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at DuranDuran.com.

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