Dua Lipa's new skin care line inspired by her 'positive energy,' 'dynamic life,' says brand partner

Dua Lipa is the face of YSL Beauté's Libre, the second-bestselling fragrance in the world. But now she's expanding into skin care with her very own brand, DUA, which she says was designed to be "clean, effective and effortless."
DUA is a partnership with the skincare brand Augustinus Bader and includes a cleanser, a glow complex and a moisturizer, priced from $40 to $80 each. According Women's Wear Daily, the brand is being kept limited to those three products.
Dua wrote on Instagram, "such a dream to launch my very own skincare line in collaboration with the best of the best. I'm so in LOVE with these formulations and the amazing TFC5™️ technology that makes them so special, let the new journey begin!"
The products are available exclusively at DuaByAB.com.
