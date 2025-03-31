Dove Cameron to play 'shoppable livestream concert' for charity

Courtesy of Sony Music
By Andrea Dresdale
Dove Cameron is selling her stuff, and you can buy it — for a good cause.

The singer and actress is headlining "Everything Must Go," described as a "first-of-its-kind shoppable livestream concert event." The concert will stream live on Dove's YouTube and Instagram channels on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will feature her not only debuting new music, but also selling personal memorabilia.

According a press release, Dove will "curate the set with personal memorabilia from her life and musical journey, giving fans the rare opportunity to own a piece of her story." You can purchase the items right off the stage via Shopify, with all proceeds going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The event is being sponsored by Wells Fargo credit cards; if you use one to buy something, you'll get it personally autographed by the singer.

Dove says in a statement, "This is the kind of show I've always dreamed of doing - something intimate, innovative, personal, and rooted in mental health awareness, which is a cause that means the world to me. My fans have been with me through so much, and I wanted to give them something rare: new music, real moments, and pieces of my story they can literally take home."

Dove released a new single, "Too Much," in February. She'll also appear in an upcoming Amazon series called 56 Days.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

