'Don't Cha' wish Pussycat Dolls didn't have to cancel their US tour dates?

Meghan Trainor, ZAYN and Post Malone have all canceled U.S. tour dates recently, and now the Pussycat Dolls have done the same. The difference is the group seemingly admitting it's because sales haven't been up to par.

"When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world. After taking an honest look at the North American run, we've made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates," the group wrote on Instagram.

They went on to say that the U.K. and European dates are still on because some of those shows are already sold out. Plus, their scheduled performance at WeHo Pride in LA on June 6 is still going forward.

"We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time," the group wrote. "We’re working hard to create the kind of show we’ve always dreamed of bringing to you."

Fans in the comments asked if perhaps the group might consider doing the tour and just playing smaller venues, while one fan wrote, "Kudos to you all for the honest message."

A few fans noted that they weren't happy that the tour only includes three original Dolls: Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts. Nicole actually went viral when she failed to adequately answer a question about the absence of other members on the lineup while appearing on NBC's Today show.

Meghan cited wanting to spend more time with young family as the reason for canceling her Get In Girl tour. ZAYN cited health reasons, and Post Malone said he needed to finish his album. Variety reports that sales for those tours were "notably weak."

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