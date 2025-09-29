Doja Cat announces full itinerary for 2026 Tour Ma Vie world tour

Doja Cat will be taking Vie around le monde (that's French for "the world") next year.

Doja, whose new album's title means "life" in French, will kick off her Tour Ma Vie world tour with a batch of previously announced dates in New Zealand, Australia and Asia in November and December. But she'll really get going in 2026, starting Feb. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil.

After Latin America and Mexico, she'll perform in Europe starting May 19 in Ireland. She'll come to North America starting Oct. 1 in Detroit. Those dates will end Dec. 1 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

A North American presales starts Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, but you have to sign up at Ticketmaster.com by Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. PT to participate. Additional presales will run throughout that week; the general sale begins Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at dojacat.com.

VIP packages will also be available through vipnation.com.

In other Doja news, she's one again teaming up with Taco Bell for a special promotion. On Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT in the Taco Bell app, Taco Bell Rewards members can enter for a chance to win a vinyl edition of Vie, as well as a Feed The Beat Mexican Pizza vinyl slip mat. Doja helped the franchise bring back the Mexican Pizza in 2022 and has since appeared in various ads, promotions and campaigns for the franchise.

