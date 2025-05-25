Demi Lovato weds boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

Demi Lovato is married.

According to Vogue, Demi and her longtime boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes wed at around 4 p.m. on Sunday in California. The bride wore a pearl-white Vivienne Westwood dress with a corset bodice, paired with a custom-length, cathedral-style veil of ivory tulle.

For the reception, Demi swapped her gown for another Vivienne Westwood dress: an ivory silk satin column with strings of pearls attached to the neckline and draped down the bodice.

Demi and Lutes met in January of 2022, when they worked together on music for her album Holy Fvck. He proposed in December 2023. In 2024, Demi told People, "I've waited my whole life for him. It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.