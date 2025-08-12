Demi Lovato says performing with Jonas Brothers was 'really healing for us'

For many fans, the highlight of the Jonas Brothers' tour kickoff Sunday in New Jersey was when the brothers' old pal — and Joe Jonas' ex — Demi Lovato came out onstage to sing two Camp Rock classics: "This is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing." But Demi says the moment meant a lot to her as well.

Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Demi said Joe asked her "last week" if she was free to perform that date and told her, "You've been, like, a huge part of our journey ... this show is really important to us and we would love have you there."

Demi said, "It was so healing for me, too. We've been through so much together, all of us, the Jonas Brothers and I. And it was really, really great to spend time with them. It was really cool. They came to my room, all three of them, and, like, spent time getting to know my husband ... which was really meaningful to me."

"They just, you know, thanked me profusely for flying across the country to perform with them, and it was just so thoughtful," she added. "I felt so appreciated. And it was really healing for us and I loved it, you know, every second of it was so great."

She admitted to being very nervous during the performance, having not performed those two songs in at least 10 years. However, she said the fans' reaction "filled my soul with warmth and love. It was incredible."

Demi, who just dropped a new single, "Fast," noted that the performance was part of her recent embrace of the nostalgia of her past, including her "internet viral moments." She noted, "This era for me is — I'm not taking myself too seriously."

